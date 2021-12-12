Pitchside: A Rams win over Three Bridges

By pitchside reporter Andy Mason

Ramsgate (1) 2 Three Bridges (0) 0

15 Ajayi

55 Peck

It was an overcast chilly day at the WW Martin community stadium. The Rams had previously played the visitors in the opening fixture of the season – a game where they rued a few missed chances and a couple of defensive errors costing the Rams all three points.

The hope was the now-on-a-roll Rams could take full advantage and take the points. Three Bridges are the leagues draw specialists with 9 drawn out of 16 played. Rams were 4th and Bridges 15th.

There are a couple of new signings for the Rams, Ollie Bate and Bradley Ryan both coming in on the bench, with Jamie Coyle out so Fitchett partnered up with Kennelly in a new pairing. Rams started brightly with all the good early pressure, yet it was the visitors with the first headed effort on goal. In the 15th minute Ajayi cut inside releasing a power curling shot into the top left of the Bridges net to put the Rams 1 up.

The Rams were forcing the game, winning plenty of possession and plenty of corners but not creating scoring opportunities.

Bridges attacked in the 31st minute, winning their first and second corners. Rams defended both well and were back on the attack, end to end, as Stone for Bridges had a low shot on target but held well by Russell in the Rams goal.

There was a golden chance for Rams as Ajayi beat his man, crossed onto the head of Peck who couldn’t control his header, putting it wide. In the 45th Miller put through, passed the two Bridges defenders and got his shot away but the keeper had an easy save just before the half time whistle blew.

Bridges got underway for the second half and were certainly muscling Rams out of the game and flooding the midfield where they were winning most of the ball and were more aggressive in the challenge. Rams won a free kick wide on the right, Miller fired the ball across Ajayi missed it but Peck followed in and headed in the Rams second in the 55th.

Bridges forced themselves back in the game, creating a couple of chances but the defensive line held firm. A great run by Jadama pushed into the box winning a penalty. Ajayi stepped up and smashed the ball onto the crossbar.

In the 78th Jadama wriggled free and fired low to the keeper, just wide of the goal. Substitutions saw debuts for Bate and Ryan. Unfortunately for the Rams the 85th min saw Prescott getting his marching orders, putting Rams down to 10 men. In the 89th Ajayi was taken off for defender Cotton and the ref indicated an additional 5 mins. In the 93rd there was a cracking shot from Bridges and a good low diving save by Russell in the Rams goal to keep a clean sheet when the full time whistle blew.

Ash Miller received RFSA player of the month, presenting the trophy was fixture secretary Kev Barham and Richard Todd.

Teams:

Ramsgate All Red

1Jacob Russell, 2Jerald Aboagye, 8Lee Prescott (R86), 6Denzelle Olopade, 7Callum Peck(off84), 10Ashley Miller (Y43)(off84), 14Joshua Ajayi(off90), 12Beckham Kennelly, 17Ben Fitchett, 19Jake McIntyre, 20Tijan Jadama

Subs: 3Nico Cotton(on90), 5Callum Emptage, 9Oliver Bate(on84), 15Vinnie Medhurst, 18Bradley Ryan(on84)

Three Bridges All Blue

1Patrick Wanat, 12Joe Stone, 4Michael Wilson (Y51)(off75), 5Tad Bromage (Y66), 6Ryan Brackpool, 8Brannon O’Neill, 9Dan Perry, 19Dan Mobsby(off60), 14Dan Ferreria, 15Brian Villavicencio, 17Alex Barbary(off89)

Subs: 2 Joe Kay, 7 Curtis Gayler (on75), 3 Giani Ashley, 10 Ben Bacon (on 89), 16 Camron Lawson (on 60)

Rams next in action

14 Dec Away Kent Senior Cup

18 Dec Away Isthmian league Hastings

27 Dec Home Hythe Town