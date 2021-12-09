Singer Craig David heading to Dreamland with his TS5 event

Singer-songwriter Craig David is heading to Dreamland next summer.

Craig has racked up 23 UK top 40 singles, nine UK top 40 albums, amassed over 5 billion streams worldwide and has achieved multi-platinum status in more than 20 countries around the world.

With two UK Number 1 albums under his belt, he has also received multiple BRIT Award and Grammy nominations, 4 x MOBO Awards, as well as becoming a three time Ivor Novello Award winner.

The singer brings his ‘TS5’ show to the Margate amusement park on Saturday, August 20 from 5pm to 11pm on the Scenic Stage.

Starting out as the most exclusive pre-party in Miami, hosted in his penthouse home, Tower Suite 5, ‘TS5’ has gone on to become a huge, live event with Craig playing sets at the biggest festivals and clubs around the world.

Tickets for the gig go on sale next Monday (December 13) at 11am. Exclusive pre-sale tickets go live Friday (December 10)