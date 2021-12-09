Police appeal after teens attempt to rob woman in Westgate

Police officers are investigating after two teenagers attempted to rob a woman in Westgate.

At around 9.30pm on Monday 15 November a woman in her thirties was walking along Egbert Road, when two people approached her and demanded she give them her belongings.

The victim said she had nothing and the suspects pulled her hair before searching her coat pockets. They left empty-handed.

Both suspects were described as white, aged 15-17 years old, and slim.

The first suspect was 5 feet 8 inches tall, with blue eyes, and wore a dark scarf over his face. He also wore a dark coat with the hood up and blue jeans.

The second suspect was around five feet nine inches tall and wore black trousers, a black hooded top with the hood up and a black scarf over his face. He was wearing black and white trainers.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who has information regarding the incident or has private CCTV or dashcam footage in the area.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/235105/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the anonymous online form available here –https://crimestoppers-uk.org