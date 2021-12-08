Crews called to police car on fire in St Nicholas-at-Wade

A Kent Police car was severely damaged by fire in St Nicholas-at-Wade last night (December 7).

At around 7pm the Kent Police vehicle parked in Potten Street Road caught alight. No one was inside the vehicle at the time.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene with one fire engine and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus put out the flames using a high-pressure hose.

The vehicle was severely damaged by the fire and the cause is believed to be accidental. No casualties were reported.