Photos: Christmas arrives in Birchington, Westgate and Sandwich

December 5, 2021 Kathy Bailes Galleries 0

Fun at the Birchington Christmas event Photo Carl Hudson

Stalls, music and Christmas lights have kicked off the festive season in Birchington and Westgate.

Yesterday (November 4) Birchington hosted Santa and his grotto, train rides, singing, the Silver Band and lots of festive stalls.

Today it was Westgate’s turn to cheer the crowds with performances, song, Santa and traders.

Christmas has also come to Sandwich with the town’s light switch on and fair.

 

Yesterday also brought festive fun at the Oval Lawns in Cliftonville and today at Ellington Park in Ramsgate.

