Signed cricket bat being raffled to aid Foreland Field of Dreams project

Foreland Fields Charity is offering cricket fans a chance to get their hands on a bat signed by the 2021 Kent Cricket Men’s squad, in time for Christmas

The charity is raffling off the cricket bat signed by the entire Kent Men’s Squad. Tickets will be on sale until 12pm on December 17, with the draw taking place at 4pm on the same day.

All money raised from the sale of tickets will go towards the Foreland’s Field of Dreams project, creating a community specialist disability sport and leisure hub, and will be used towards the costs of the pavilion.

The signed bat was kindly donated by WW Martin, official main sponsors of the Kent County Cricket Club.

A spokesperson for WW Martin said: “We’re very happy to support the fundraising for the Field of Dreams project. We wish everyone taking part the best of luck.”

Raffle tickets are on sale now at a cost of £1 each and can be purchased directly from Foreland Fields School office, by contacting the Charity fundraiser Hilary Plowman on 01843 268992, or emailing hilaryplowman@foreland.kent.sch.uk, or from WW Martin: Monika.Percy@wwmartin.co.uk

To find out more about the Field of Dreams project, or offer support, please contact Foreland Fields Fundraiser, Hilary Plowman, at fundraising@foreland.kent.sch.uk