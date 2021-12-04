Birchington ‘knit-bombed’ with characters including a tipsy turkey and partying penguins

Festive postbox toppers have sprung up in Birchington and decorations in the library garden include Santa’s washing line complete with his string vest!

It is the third year that resident Karen Everest and volunteers have crochet bombed the village and each year the displays get bigger!

Passers-by will be able to spot a host of brilliant knitted characters including a turkey who looks a bit the worse for wear; the snowball family, partying penguins, Mr and Mrs Clause and many more.

Karen said: “We have topped 3 large round boxes, (Station Road) 6 slightly smaller round boxes and 5 square ones. We’ve also decorated the library garden for the first time this year.

“Have a look, Santa’s washing line reveals he wears a string vest! Who knew! The ladies are very inventive! We all have great fun producing the items for our village and the residents are delighted to see them at what can be a difficult and stressful time of the year.”

Today (December 4) is also the Birchington Christmas fair and light switch on.

There is live music, lantern making workshops, a Santa’s sleigh outside RC Wale, a grotto at the scout hut in Prospect Road, carol singing from 3.40pm and the light switch on at 3.55pm. The event is supported by the parish council, Birchington traders and Glenn & Co. The fun is in Station Road and surrounding streets.