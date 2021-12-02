Anger as child among pedestrians pelted by eggs thrown by men in a car

Police are investigating after a ten-year-old was pelted with eggs by occupants of a red car in Margate this morning (December 2).

The youngster was at the bus stop in Cecil Square at 8.15am when she was hit with the eggs, forcing her to go home and change before going to school.

Her furious mum Isabella said: “It happened at Cecil Square bus stop outside the council office at 8.15am this morning.

It has been reported to police because no matter how petty this may be to some people, they technically assaulted a child.

“It seems they’ve reeked havoc all around Margate. I got off the bus in Cliftonville and there are eggs everywhere.”

A second incident took place this morning by the former Royal School for Deaf Children site in Victoria Road, although the culprits were this time driving a green car.

Margate mum Karen Chantler, who was taking her 10-year-old son to school, was hit as two men chucked eggs from the car at around 8.20am.

She said: “We walked down the road, past the old Royal School for Deaf children and as we got to the bottom of the road towards the junction I was hit by an egg on the bottom of my coat, feeling the full force.

“The yolk of the egg landed on a member of the public’s shoes. From what I could see there were two men in the front of the car and it was a dark green vehicle.

“The other member of the public saw them slow down as they approached us and that’s when the egg hit and then they carried on driving off. There is also a black car parked just where it happened where two of the side tyres looked like they had been slashed recently. I don’t know if this was done by the same people or not but they were badly slashed tyres and this had been done lots of times.

“As we carried on walking towards the junction after this happened, there was another egg shell on the ground just on the corner. It was completely unprovoked and by the looks of things numerous children have witnessed this sort of behaviour. It is utterly atrocious and they need to be caught. Something needs to be done before more innocent people get hurt.”

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “At 8.30am Kent Police received a report that an occupant of a red vehicle had thrown eggs at a group of people standing at a bus stop in Cecil Square, Margate.

“The incident itself was said to have taken place around 15 minutes earlier.

“The circumstances are being assessed and anyone with information which can assist with enquiries is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 02-0190.”

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the anonymous online form on their website.