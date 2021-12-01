Westgate woman wins lifetime achievement award for services to education and voluntary work

Emily Hollis MBE, who has recently moved back to Westgate after almost ten years in London, has won a SheInspires 2021 Award.

Emily, 38, won the Lifetime Achievement category for her services to education and voluntary contributions. This follows on from receiving an MBE from Her Majesty the Queen in the New Year 2021 Honours List.

The headteacher and Canterbury Christ Church University graduate said: “I was absolutely delighted to win. The competition was very strong this year and there were some truly inspirational finalists. I’m very grateful for the nomination and look forward to many more years supporting young people and those within the profession.”

Emily has a particular passion for safeguarding, special educational needs, teaching and learning, ensuring educational equality and improving social mobility.

This is the seventh year that the SheInspires Awards have been held and, after going national last year, the first time they have been international. Entries came in from countries including Denmark, India, South Africa, the Unites States, the UAE, Australia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Egypt, and Turkey as well as from across the UK.

Awards’ organiser Gulnaz Brennan said: “The quality of the nominations has been really outstanding. We have had 145 finalists in 18 categories and the job of the judges was particularly difficult.

“Opening up the awards internationally has proved very successful this year and we plan on repeating this next year. They are a special way of recognising truly amazing women from around the world today and I’m very proud of their success.”

The awards’ event was held at the Bolton Whites Hotel and online across the globe with BBC North-West presenter Annabel Tiffin hosting.