‘Taskmaster’ comedian Jamali Maddix heads to Elsewhere in Margate

Comedian Jamali Maddix brings his ‘work in progress’ show down to Margate grassroots music venue Elsewhere for an exclusive preview of new work on Sunday 5th December.

The 30-year-old, who is well known for appearances on Taskmaster (Channel4), Frankie Boyle’s New World Order (BBC2) and his critically acclaimed series Hate Thy Neighbour for Vice, where he interviews extremists from around the world to understand how they think, will be treating Kent comedy fans to this intimate warm up performance ahead of embarking on a full national tour from mid-January 2022.



With a brand-new show, Jamali will be tackling more home truths and universal issues.

This show is both standing and seated. Seats are unreserved and available on a first come, first served basis.

Doors 7pm. Last entry 7.55pm. Tickets cost £8.

This show is presented by Sunday Roast Comedy Club and tickets for the event can be found at https://link.dice.fm/k6ff779b2588

Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/482024829825846/?active_tab=discussion