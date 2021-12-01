Margate man arrested in connection with Thanet and Whitstable burglaries

A 39-year-old Margate man has been arrested in connection with burglaries in Thanet and Whitstable.

The arrest was made after Kent Police received reports that four break-ins and an attempted burglary had been carried out during the early hours of Sunday 28 November in stores in Broadstairs, Whitstable, Westgate and Cliftonville.

A further two burglaries at the same commercial premises in Broadstairs High Street on 26 October and on 22 November are also being investigated and are believed to be linked.

During the burglaries, goods including luxury cosmetics and perfumes were stolen.

The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary on the morning of Tuesday 30 November and has been released on bail until Tuesday 21 December.