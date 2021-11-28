Smurfs, mermaids and giant poos raising funds at kitesurfers’ annual Downwinder

Smurfs, mermaids and giant poos were among those raising funds for St Peter-in-Thanet/ 1st Broadstairs Sea Scout Group at the kitesurfing ‘Downwinder’ event today (November 28).

Ramsgate’s Kite Pirates teamed up with Tide Waterports, which teaches in Pegwell Bay and Minnis Bay, to successfully complete this year’s charity event. Last year the fundraiser, which is organised by Graeme Rolbiecki from the Kite Pirates, could not take place due to covid.

Despite the chilly conditions the group headed off to Whitstable this morning and made the two hour kite-surf journey along the coats to Margate.

The funds will help the scout group with the creation of a new boat store at Broadstairs harbour, giving the youngsters better access to the water. They will also replace some equipment such as sails, outboard motors and buy some small sized buoyancy aids.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The scout group, founded in Thanet, in 1910, has three sections with capacity for 25 Beavers age 6-8, 36 Cubs age 8 10, and 50 Scouts age 10-14.

So far £1775 of the £2000 target has been raised.

Find Kite Pirates Kite and SUP School on facebook here

Find Tide Watersports online here