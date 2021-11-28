Arrest made over distraction burglary at Margate home of man in his 80s

An arrest has been made in connection with a distraction burglary at the Margate home of a man in his 80s.

Money was reported stolen from a property in Waverley Road at around 1pm on Friday 12 November.

The victim, a man in his 80s, was visited by two men offering to repair the roof of his property. The work was agreed and paid for. After they left, the victim noticed cash had been stolen from the property.

Following enquiries into the incident, officers arrested a 39 year old man from Ashford on suspicion of burglary on Monday 15 November. He was released on bail pending further investigation.