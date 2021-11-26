Upton pupils sport odd socks for anti-bullying campaign

Children at Upton Juniors put their best mismatched feet forward as part of nationwide odd socks day.

Girls and boys from all age groups wore fabulous footwear in a sparkling show of colours and styles as part of a non uniform day to underpin the important message – it is OK to be different.

The aim was to express their individuality and also highlight the annual anti bullying week odd socks initiative.

Teacher Isobel Reed, Upton’s leader of Personal Development, said: “There was a great response from pupils and staff who wore some eye-catching and pretty weird mismatched creations that really stood out in the classroom and in the playground.

“Every class has explored and discussed why it is important to celebrate their own identity and be proud of they are.

“The event was part of the national anti-bullying week and our children have been learning about the different types of bullying and what to do when they see or experience it happening. This has supported their resilience and wellbeing.”

Deputy Head of School Dave Walker said the week-long event encourages children to review Upton’s child-friendly anti-bullying policy and discuss the different forms of bullying and the steps to help stop it.

He said: “It gave us yet another platform from which to highlight our stance about showing respect for others which is reaffirmed regularly to ensure our girls and boys feel safe and secure. They know if any of them need to discuss any issues including bullying they can speak in confidence to a member of staff immediately.

“We all have a part to play and we are all united against bullying.”

The Anti-Bullying Alliance charity that co-ordinates the week each year in England and Wales has published a simple yet effective ‘call to action’ on its online platform.

It states: ‘‘In a world that can sometimes feel like it’s filled with negativity, one kind word can provide a moment of hope.

“It can be a turning point. It can change someone’s perspective. It can change their day. It can change the course of a conversation and break the cycle of bullying.

“Best of all, one kind word leads to another. Kindness fuels kindness. So from the playground to Parliament, and from our phones to our homes, together, our actions can fire a chain reaction that powers positivity.

“It starts with one kind word. It starts today.”

Find out more online at www.anti-bullyingalliance.org.uk