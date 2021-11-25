Thanet council activates Severe Weather Emergency Protocol for those sleeping rough

Thanet council has activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol for rough sleepers due to the Met Office forecasting overnight temperatures of ‘feels like’ zero or below for the next four nights.

The Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) is activated from tonight (Thursday 25 November).

When the protocol is triggered, the council provides emergency accommodation for any person sleeping rough in the district to prevent unnecessary deaths.

SWEP should be implemented on the first night of the severe weather forecast and means the authority will work in partnership with the voluntary sector, using homelessness grants and council funds to ensure rough sleepers are provided with shelter.

A Thanet council spokesperson said: “Our SWEP policy aims to ensure the safety and wellbeing of anybody we believe to be rough sleeping. We are working closely with the RISE rough sleeping outreach team to ensure that any known rough sleepers are proactively offered relief during this cold snap.”

If you know or meet anyone who will be sleeping rough during this time please call 01843 577277 and spread the word so that other people are aware too.

More information on the Severe Weather Emergency protocol (SWEP) is available on on the TDC website