Woman jailed for drug dealing in Margate

A 46-year-old woman has been jailed for drug dealing in Margate.

Jordan Jones was caught by a plain clothes officer on duty in Clifton Place and a search revealed she had more than 30 wraps of Class A drugs hidden in her clothing.

As part of an operation to disrupt drug dealing in the town, officers had been in King Street on 4 April 2019 when they saw Jones running away from them.

She was stopped in Clifton Place by a plain clothes officer and when told she would be searched, admitted she had drugs but said they were for her own use.

Fourteen wraps of cocaine and 20 wraps of heroin with an estimated street value of between £340 and £680 were found hidden in Jones’ clothing.

An investigation found messages sent from Jones’ phone advertising drugs for sale.

At Canterbury Crown Court on November 10, Jones, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Keith Rochford said: “The number of drug wraps found on Jones confirmed that she was dealing rather than just using.

“Drugs are not welcome in Thanet, we regularly run operations using plain clothes officers to identify dealers and disrupt any potential criminal activity in our streets.”