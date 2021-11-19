Thanet GP Dr Ash Peshen scoops clinical leader of the year award

Thanet’s Dr Ashwani Peshen was crowned clinical leader of the year at the national Health Service Journal (HSJ) Awards last night (November 18).

Margate GP and Thanet clinical leader Dr Peshen was recognised for his inspirational ideas and outstanding commitment to clinical excellence.

He said: “I can’t quite believe it; I am overjoyed to have won and would like to thank all my colleagues who I work alongside – we make a difference together in what we do. I feel very honoured to have won against some excellent entries.’’

Dr Peshen’s nomination explained the way his ‘vision for the improvement of patient experience has galvanised teams across organisations to work together to make changes and improvements in the safety, quality and experience of the patient journey’.

His work has included:

development of an enhanced primary care service and GP home visiting service

development and delivery of the complex response team in Thanet, which supports patients in staying at home and to get the care and support they need in their own homes

leading the vaccination programme in Thanet

using digital innovation to provide better patient access and experience

transforming the primary care model in Northdown GP practice in Margate, including recruitment of more healthcare professionals, such as an advanced nurse practitioner, mental health worker and advanced paramedic practitioner

development of the GP streaming service in Thanet.

NHS Kent and Medway Clinical Commissioning Group’s (CCG) Accountable Officer Wilf Williams said: “I am absolutely delighted that Ash has received this honour and recognition of his amazing efforts over an extended period.

“We hear the often quoted phrase ‘there’s no I in team’, well with Ash that really is the case. Having spent time with him in his practice and at the Saga Vaccination Centre, I can attest to the importance Ash places on team and how people respond to that approach.

“That said, he is a leader and gets things done and so many things – but he is a leader to make a difference, not to say ‘look at me’. I’m not convinced he hasn’t been cloned, such is his work rate and presence in so many places. My final observation is the reaction of others to this award – genuine delight and happiness at an honour so appropriately bestowed. Thank you Dr Peshen.”

Dr Peshen has been one of the leaders of the covid vaccination programme at Saga as part of the Margate, Mocketts Wood and Coastal and Rural Excellence primary care networks (GP practices locally grouped together).

The group was also recognised for the work they have put into the Covid-19 vaccination programme by being finalists in the Primary Care Networks, GP or Community Provider of the Year.

NHS Kent and Medway CCG’s Chief Operating Officer Caroline Selkirk, who nominated Dr Peshen, said: “Ash always delivers, he is innovative and inspirational and puts patient care at the centre of everything he does.

“I’d also like to congratulate the primary care network for making it to the final – that is an achievement in itself. The team has worked tirelessly to deliver the vaccination programme, as have colleagues across Kent and Medway.’’

More than 1,000 entries were submitted to this year’s HSJ Awards, with 205 organisations, projects and individuals making it to the final shortlist.