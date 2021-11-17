Temporary Basra war veteran statue installed in Margate taken down as art project comes to a close

The statue and plinth being removed Photo John Horton

A statue modelled on a war veteran who served in Basra during the 2003 Iraq installed on Margate seafront has now been removed.

The artwork by sculptor Michael Rakowitz was at Marine Terrace, positioned between the Surf Boat Memorial and the Nayland Rock promenade shelter.

It was part of Waterfronts, a series of art commissions for England’s Creative Coast.

Michael Rakowitz:’s sculpture ‘April is the cruellest month’ Photo Frank Leppard

Taking its name from a line of TS Eliot’s The Wasteland, part of which was written in the Nayland shelter, theApril is the Cruellest Month temporary sculpture consisted of a life-sized male figure stood upon a plinth.

Photo John Horton

The war veteran it was based on served with the Royal Artillery in Basra, Iraq during the 2003 invasion. However, the message is anti-war with the soldier pointing inland towards Parliament its inspiration taken from the war poetry of Siegfried Sassoon

It was part of a waterfronts project led Turner Contemporary and Visit Kent which has now come to a close.

