Man dies from his injuries following three vehicle crash in Cliftonville

A man has died of injuries suffered in a three vehicle crash in Cliftonville yesterday (November 8).

The crash happened in Northdown Road, at the junction with Leicester Avenue, at 2.45pm and was cordoned off while police and paramedics attended.

The air ambulance was also called in although the injured man was taken to hospital by road.

Kent Police confirmed the man died from his injuries.

A spokesperson said: “A man sustained injuries and was taken to hospital where he died a short time later. A report is being prepared for the coroner.”