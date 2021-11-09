Light switch-ons and Christmas fun in Thanet

Broadstairs Christmas fair and lights switch-on

Join the festive fun on November 27 for the Broadstairs & St. Peter’s Chamber of Commerce Christmas Fair and Lights Switch-On.

From noon until 6pm there will be traditional stalls selling crafts, gifts, food and drink, mulled wines and ciders, as well as Christmas music, choirs and carol singing. The light switch on is at 5pm.

Children’s Christmas parties with hot chocolate and Christmas cookie decorating will also be taking place. Children will be able to enjoy the festive music and create letters to Father Christmas ready for the Christmas Elf! There maybe even be a surprise visit from a special guest.

Parties are at 11am, 1:30pm and 3:30pm. Tickets are £7 per child (maximum one adult per child). Limited tickets available.

Book by calling 01843 263609 or email events@broadstairs.gov.uk

Westgate lights

The Westgate Christmas light switch-on and market takes place on December 5 from 11am to 5pm.

There will be entertainment, stalls, food, drink, funfair, live shows and even a visit from the big man himself at the Station Road event.

Ramsgate lights

Ramsgate’s Christmas Light switch on takes place on November 28.

There will be entertainment and stalls in the town centre between midday and 5pm.

GRASS Christmas fun

This year GRASS (Gordon Road Area Street Scheme),will be holding a Christmas event at The Oval Bandstand and Lawns in Cliftonville on Saturday, December 4 from noon until 6pm.

Enjoy free live music with The Decades Showband, The Hot Club of Cliftonville with Jonny Hepbir and the Margate Social Singing Choir. A licensed bar will be available selling mulled wine, hot chocolate and festive treats.

There will be street food vendors that include Madagascan fusion French food and gluten free Churros! Santa Claus will also be attending and free tickets will be available to meet him in his grotto. All grotto donations will go towards ‘Rethink Mental health charity’

There will be free Playbus and professional face painters will be available to get that Christmas glitter look!

The bandstand will be lit up with Christmas lights bringing Christmas cheer to the community.

Find out more on The Oval Bandstand facebook page.

Margate Caves

Father Christmas is packing his Covid pass and jetting in from Lapland to set up a subterranean sparkling snow-land hidden far below the hustle and bustle of Northdown Road in Margate, from Friday, December 3.

Dispensing festive cheer, gifts and plenty of ho-ho-hos, Father Christmas and his helpers will be welcoming little visitors to their underground winter wonderland every weekend from December 3-19. Children will be able to meet Father Christmas, receive a gift and explore the festively-themed Caves. Afterwards, families can shop for stocking fillers in the attraction’s gift shop and feast on the range of seasonal snacks and festive fancies available in the welcoming café.

“We are delighted that Father Christmas has been cleared to travel and has chosen the Margate Caves to make his home-from-home for Christmas 2021,” said Caves’ Centre Manager Kayleigh McMahon. “We can’t wait to welcome little visitors to experience some festive magic in this truly unique subterranean setting.”

Tickets will be £9.50 per child to include entry to the Caves and a carefully chosen gift. Two adults per booking will be allowed free, with additional adults charged at £4.50. Tickets are now available at: https://museumshops.uk/product/visit-father-christmas/

The Margate Caves management team is also looking for volunteers to help Father Christmas spread some festive cheer. Kayleigh McMahon adds: “No visit to the Margate Caves would be the same without our wonderfully enthusiastic volunteers. But with a busy Christmas season ahead, we would love to have some more little helpers to help us provide some festive fun.”

To volunteer to help, please contact Kayleigh at info@margatecaves.co.uk

The Margate Caves are at 1 Northdown Road, with a bus stop right outside serving a number of routes. Sleigh parking is available at Trinity Square Car Park next door to the visitor centre.

Frozen – Festive Wonderland

Silvers will be hosting a magical children’s Christmas Wonderland on December 19, midday to 2pm, featuring visits from Ice princesses. The Festive Wonderland will include a visit from Santa and one present per child.

Find the event page and tickets here

Lights for Kent air ambulance

A Christmas light switch-on in a Ramsgate street will be raising money for Kent air ambulance this year.

The property in Nethercourt Farm Road will be lit up from December 1 and donations can be made up until Christmas Eve in the black letterbox on the front gate.

Quex Christmas fair

Quex Craft Village Christmas Craft Fair takes place on December 11th and 18th from 10am until 6pm each day.

Resident Crafts and Artists

Guest Craft Stalls

Visit From Santa (from 3:30pm)

Santa’s Post Box

Guaranteed Snow (from 3:30pm)

Charity raffle

Hot and cold food

Mulled Wine and Mince pies

Event page here.

Thanet Virtual High Street

Thanet Virtual High Street’s Christmas Fair will be in Old Town Margate on December 11 and 12 from 11am to 5pm. Local stalls, entertainment and treats for all.

Quex Elf Express

The Elf Express returns to Quex. Enjoy the spectacular Christmas lights whilst heading all the way to the Elf Tower where Mrs Claus will be delighted to meet you!

Marvel at Mrs Claus showing off her baking skills in her interactive show before journeying down Candy Cane Lane all the way to the Magical Elf Kingdom where Santa and his reindeer will be eagerly awaiting your arrival. Finish off your tour in Santa’s new Toyshop where you will be able to select your gift, but only if you’ve been good!

Elf Express begins on November 26. For dates and ticket prices go to https://quexactivitycentre.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/

Quex story time with Mrs Claus

Meet Mrs Claus and the Elves for a 90 minute experience including an interactive story followed by gingerbread decorating, reindeer food making and a magical visit to Santa’s real life reindeer!

Starts December 1. For dates and ticket prices go to https://quexactivitycentre.digitickets.co.uk/tickets

Minster Community Christmas

Minster’s community Christmas event takes place on December 11 from 4pm to 7pm.

It includes craft stalls and Father Christmas in the village hall, a best dressed elf competition at 4.30pm in Church Yard, school choir and Village Voices also in Church Yard, Salvation Army band, miniature steam train rides, a raffle and there will be refreshments in the Old School.

Father Christmas will be raising money for 1st Minster Cubs, Scouts and Beavers and will include a gift, Parents will be able to take their own photographs.

Got a Christmas event you’d like to add to the list? Email us at isleofthanetnews@gmail.com