Part of Northdown Road closed off following three vehicle collision

Emergency services have been called to a collision in Cliftonville this afternoon (November 8).

Part of Northdown Road, at Leicester Avenue, has been cordoned off while police and paramedics attend to the incident.

Three ambulances, a paramedic car and police are in attendance. The air ambulance is also at the scene.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police received a report of a collision involving three vehicles at 2.45pm.

“Officers and the South East Coast Ambulance are attending the scene in Northdown Road, Cliftonville. A man has sustained injuries and is being taken to a local hospital.”