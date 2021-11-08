By-Election for Thanet Villages

A By-Election is being held on Thursday (November 11) for the position of a District Councillor for the Thanet Villages.
The seat became vacant following the resignation of Green councillor Trevor Roper after his move to France.
There are three candidates standing:
Jeremy de Rose (Liberal Democrats),
Abi Smith (Green)
Guy Wilson (Conservative).
Polling Stations are open from 7am to 10pm and are at:
Acol Village Hall
Manston Village Hall
Minster Village Hall
Monkton Village Hall
The Wansum Room at The Crown Inn, Sarre
St-Nicholas-at-Wade Village Hall