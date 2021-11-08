By-Election for Thanet Villages

A By-Election is being held on Thursday (November 11) for the position of a District Councillor for the Thanet Villages.

The seat became vacant following the resignation of Green councillor Trevor Roper after his move to France.

There are three candidates standing:

Jeremy de Rose (Liberal Democrats),

Abi Smith (Green)

Guy Wilson (Conservative).

Polling Stations are open from 7am to 10pm and are at:

Acol Village Hall

Manston Village Hall

Minster Village Hall

Monkton Village Hall

The Wansum Room at The Crown Inn, Sarre

St-Nicholas-at-Wade Village Hall