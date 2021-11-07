6 Christmas shows and pantos coming to Thanet

Sing A Long Christmas

‘Sing A Long’ to the Christmas Classics when a full orchestra joins forces with a professional choir at Margate Winter Gardens.

Be part of creating the magic of Christmas by singing Christmas songs together and

Listening to all time festive favourites along with blockbuster film music. The show is performed by Kent Sinfonia, The City of Canterbury Chamber Choir and conducted by James Ross

The power of singing together and the energy an orchestra creates makes for a truly wonderful feel good show.

Black Cat Events produced their first show in Margate in 2019 with The Snowman live in Concert. The show was a huge success, being enjoyed by nearly 2000 adults and children (and elves).

Kent Sinfonia was founded in 1962 and it is now one of the leading orchestras in the South East. The Kent Sinfonia works with international soloists and also offers a platform for outstanding young artists.

The City of Canterbury Chamber Choir gave its first concert in 1995, and in over twenty seasons since its creation has made regular appearances at the Canterbury and Presteigne Festivals and recently performed at Canterbury Cathedral.

Conductor James Ross will be at the helm of the Sing A Long. He has conducted more than 1000 works in 19 countries throughout Europe, North America, Africa and Asia. Having performed at The Royal Festival Hall, Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II, James certainly knows a thing or two about bringing people together in perfect harmony.

Christmas Sing-a-long takes place on December 18, shows at 4:30pm and 8pm

Tickets available at Margate Live: https://www.margate-live.com/whatson-event/christmas-sing-a-long/

Puss in Boots

The Sarah Thorne Theatre in Broadstairs is bringing its 10th annual pantomime to the stage.

Puss in Boots will feature John Goodrum as the Dame playing alongside Lisa Payne, Ian Crosher and Chloe Miller to name but three.

The full professional company with live music and members of the Masque Theatre School will begin performances on Friday, December 10 and will continue until New Year’s Eve. Special charity nights and school shows have again been sold out in advance.

Public shows run from December 11th to December 31 – excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day – at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available from Ticketsource on 0333 666 4466 or go to www.sarahthornetheatre.co.uk for details times, prices and how to book online, 24/7.

Pop-up Panto

Family favourite ‘Simple Simon’ appears in a ‘Fun’tastic panto which pops up at St Ethelberts Hall in Hereson Road, Ramsgate, in December.

Producer Gordon Clarkson (who also appears as Simple Simon) said: “I have very many happy memories of performing in Ramsgate, particularly in pantomime, and I think of Ramsgate very much as a panto town, and with the lovely Granville currently closed, felt that it might be the right time to try a pop up panto this year.”

Simple Simon and the Golden Goose appeared in September as part of the successful Ramsgate Royal Harbour 200 celebrations as a 60 minute special, but has now been adjusted to be in two acts with an interval.

Like all good pantos there is a simple but effective storyline, this one being that Simon has to embark on a quest for fortune to prevent his mum, the dotty ‘Dame Dolly,’ from being evicted from her cottage at short notice. On his journey, he meets a host of interesting characters

All played by three talented and versatile actors – Stacy Golding, Ian Douglas, and Jane Pulford, with live music from Paul Stewart and Roy Golding.

Songs, comedy, colourful costumes and scenery and lots of audience participation is promised.

Tickets are £10 which includes the booking fees. To pre book email – popuppanto@gmail.com or call Freephone 0800 7813452.

There are five 2.30pm matinees on December 22/23/28/29/30.

Robin Hood

Wicked Productions are set to leave the audience in a quiver as they return to The Theatre Royal – Margate to stage Christmas pantomime, Robin Hood.

Deep in the heart of his foreboding castle, the dastardly Sheriff of Nottingham is taxing the poor to pile up his gold, whilst imprisoning brave Maid Marion. But the Sheriff hasn’t banked on arrow slinging hero Robin emerging from Sherwood Forest to target the hand of Marian and outwit the villain’s plans. Can Robin save the day with a little help from Silly Willy Scarlett, Dame Tamara Tuck and his plucky Merry Folk?

The Boombox will make a welcome return along with a gaggle of ghosts to hinder the quest to rescue Maid Marion.

The panto runs from December 17 to January 2, excluding December 20 and Christmas Day.

Peak: Tickets: Full Price: £19.50, Concessions: £17.50, Restricted View: £13, Groups: Buy 10 get 11th Free ( & pay no booking fees), Booking Fee: £1 per ticket

Off Peak: Tickets: Full Price: £17.50, Concessions: £15.50, Restricted View: £12, Family of 4: £58 (£14.50 per ticket) Groups: Buy 10 get 11th Free ( & pay no booking fees), Booking Fee: £1 per ticket

Various show times

Find more and book at www.margate-live.com

Morgan & West

Morgan & West’s great big Christmas magic show comes to Margate’s Theatre Royal on Saturday, December 4.

The time-travelling magicians crash into Christmas with a show full of family fun, festive frolics and fantastic facial furniture.

The show is on at 2pm and 4.30pm.

Tickets: Adults £11, children £9, booking fee £1 per ticket. Book at www.margate-live.com

Minster Playhouse

Little Red Riding Hood will be on Minster Village Hall from December 1-4.

Minster Playhouse present the show by Tina and Robert Burbridge. Curtain up is at 7.30pm with a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.

Tickets are £10 adults, £5 children. Call the box office on 07501894381