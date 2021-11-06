Rescheduled Cliftonville Farmers’ Market to take place tomorrow

A rescheduled Cliftonville Farmers’ Market will take place tomorrow (November 7).

The market was due to run last weekend but was cancelled due to bad weather.

It is rescheduled for tomorrow, taking place on the Walpole Bay Lawns, at the back of the Walpole Bay Hotel, from 10am -1pm.

Access is either from Fifth Avenue or Palm Bay Avenue.

There are currently 17 stalls booked selling, wild game, meat, local veg,

olives, oils, sun dried tomatoes, Italian bakes, Kentish cheeses, vegan, Russian, fermented food, eggs, Kentish saffron, nut butters, foraged fruit cordials, dog treats, Cypriot/Turkish bakes, bread, coffee, Dutch cheeses, duck eggs, plants and eco goods.