Discovery Planet to hold fun, free workshops on clean energy in Ramsgate

Ramsgate based organisation, Discovery Planet, is kicking off a two-year programme of events with free workshops about clean energy for schools and the general public on November 12th and 13th. They will be partnering with the University of Kent to provide exciting hands-on activities which enable people to understand how solar electricity is generated, and the cutting-edge research going on at the University to help us decarbonise.

The event is timed to coincide with COP26, because global warming and the world’s response is currently very much on everyone’s minds. It is hoped the sessions will enable people to understand what clean energy is, why it’s important, and how we can all take steps to reduce carbon emissions. There will be fun activities, and opportunities to speak to working scientists about their research.

The workshops, funded by the Science and Technology Facilities Council, will take place at Radford House (The Old Fire Station), Effingham Street, Ramsgate. School workshops take place on Friday, November 12 and can be booked by emailing nikkihildesley@discoveryplanet.co.uk.

Sessions for the general public take place on Saturday, November 13. They are free of charge, there is no need to book, and they take place on the hour every hour from 10am to 3pm (last workshop starts at 3pm).

This is the first in a series of events and workshops, so look out for more details by following Discovery Planet on Facebook @DiscoveryPlanetUK, Twitter @ScienceSpaceCr8, or checking out the Discovery Planet Shop on website page www.discoveryplanet.co.uk