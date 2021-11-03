Appeal for help to find missing Ramsgate woman Elvina

Elvina Allen is missing

Police are appealing for help to find a missing woman from Ramsgate.

Elvina Allen was last seen in the Penshurst Road area of the town in the early hours of Monday 1 November.

The 64-year-old is described as around five feet, four inches tall, with short, curly grey hair and brown eyes.

She is thought to have been wearing a purple coat, grey tracksuit bottoms, grey trainers and was carrying a shopping bag when last seen.

Anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts should call 101, quoting reference 03-0237.

