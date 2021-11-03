Academy FM Thanet scoops national award for Business Watch project

Academy FM Thanet has scooped an award for its Business Watch scheme.

The scheme was awarded bronze at the Community Radio Awards for the community development project of the year category.

The project was put together by presenter Chris West and launched last October.

Chris said: “I was very concerned that a number of local independent businesses were closed due to Covid 19 and the hospitality sector was in lockdown. I felt Academy FM had an opportunity to support these businesses.

“We started off with 32 businesses, within two weeks we had 72 businesses and it has continued to grow, with 154 local businesses now part of Business Watch.

“This is free to all local businesses, all they have to do is register, we send them a marketing pack with posters and postcards and they then can encourage their customers to vote for their business.

“The business with the most votes, becomes our Business of the Week and the four weekly winners go head to head. The one with the most votes becomes our Business of the Month and wins a four week advertising package on Academy FM.

“In addition to this, each business has a mention each week on-air, on our Business Watch ‘Shout Outs’ throughout the week days.

“Academy FM is very pleased to have won Bronze in the Community Radio Awards, which is a national award, for Community Development project of the Year.”

To be part of Business Watch email: businesswatch@academyfmthanet.com