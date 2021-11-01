Woman assaulted in Margate by couple who had shared her cab

A woman was taken to hospital after being assaulted in Margate by two people who it is believed she had allowed to share her cab.

Kent Police was called at around 11.30pm on Saturday ( October 30) and attended Old School Gardens where the woman was found with injuries and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The woman, who is now home but is still bruised, had shared the ride from a cab office in Margate with a man and a woman, thought to be in their 40s. They were not known to the victim.

Kent Police say enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the assault should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/220102/21.