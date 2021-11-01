Man taken to hospital following crash in Cliftonville

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash in Cliftonville today (November 1).

The car ended up on its side in Devonshire gardens after colliding with a parked vehicle.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police received a report that a car had been involved in a collision with a parked vehicle at 11.23am.

“Officers, along with colleagues from the South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service, attended the scene in Devonshire Gardens near the junction with Lonsdale Avenue, Margate. A man was taken to hospital.”

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We attended the scene following reports of a collision at approximately 11.25am today. One person was assessed and treated before being taken to QEQM Hospital.”

The road was clear by 12.40pm.