Official opening for Manston firm producing equipment to aid the fight against terrorism and organised crime

Thanet high-technology company Adani Ltd has held an official opening for its site in Manston.
North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale MP was the master of ceremonies for the opening and was joined by the Mayor’s of Ramsgate, Broadstairs & St. Peters, and Margate and the CEO of Dover port Doug Bannister.
Adani staff and guests were welcomed with speeches by Jim Hardy and sales director Rob Keeler, before handing over to Sir Roger who spoke about his belief in the firm’s vision, products, and capabilities.
Adani manufactures and supplies X-ray technology to everywhere from museums where unique scanners help specialists to discover hidden images behind existing art work to body scanning equipment used by the prison service to track down contraband being smuggled inside prisoners’ bodies.
Following the ribbon cutting there was a demonstration with the UK technical team introducing the company’s BV Range and Conpass Smart TR where guests were stunned by the quality of the images.
CONPASS SMART TR is a body scanner developed by ADANI Ltd specifically for the UK Ministry of Justice to meet their requirements to detect the threats on and also inside of inmate’s bodies. It is capable of detecting anything that should not be on or in the body. The BV baggage screening solutions scan personal belongings and baggage and are equipped by the latest artificial intelligence software to automatically detect threats.
Next came the DTP 200LVB, vehicle and cargo screening systems with drive through portals that show a complete image inside of vehicles and cargo. Equipped with the latest mathematical algorithm capabilities, including automatic detection of people, these are to help fight against people smuggling.
This was of particular interest to Doug Bannister as the CEO of a port which handles 6700 large vehicles a day.
Thanet dad-of-one Rob Keeler said: “Mr Bannister was suitably impressed and asked many questions about the game changing technology. It was a genuine pleasure for us to see how LINEVADANI products amazed, thrilled, and interested our esteemed guests. Mr Bannister left with a smile, our brochure, a pocketful of our business cards, and a mind full of the possibilities our scanners can realise.”
Rob is a Counter-Terror and Security x-ray Detection Specialist who was in the Submarine Service in his 20s before transferring to the Army and serving for 15 years, including as part of the Manston Armed Response team.
Adani body scanning equipment is being used across the closed male estate in England and Wales, as part of a £100 million package to boost security in prisons and crackdown on crime behind bars.
The 74 scanners, developed specifically for the Prison Service, allow staff to instantly identify whether prisoners are smuggling illegal contraband items within their bodies. The scanners have picked up Spice, morphine tablets, mobile phones, SIM cards, phone chargers and tobacco. These illegal items would have been destined for the prison wings, fuelling the illicit economy that drives debt and associated violence.
Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said: ”Drugs and weapons wreak havoc behind bars and stop frontline staff from doing their crucial work to rehabilitate offenders and cut crime.
“Our new scanners help us keep out dangerous and illegal items from prison that means our staff can create a better environment to get offenders off drugs and into work – which is the key to reducing reoffending.”
Find out more about Adani Ltd by emailing Rob Keeler at rk@adanisystems.com
Good news!
You mean to say that massive area of land that used to be an airport could be used to create jobs even if it wasn’t an airport?!?!?
Remarkable why had no one thought of this before.
The Airport fans really don’t have a clue.
More tax cheats & Israeli partnership arms dealers in Thanet-who knows criminals better than criminals?
On 27 February 2010, Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Rajesh Adani, Managing Director of Adani Enterprises Ltd on charges of custom duty evasion to the tune of ₹80 lakh.
In August 2017, Indian customs alleged the Adani Group was diverting millions of funds from the company’s books to Adani family tax havens overseas. Adani was accused of using a Dubai shell company to divert the funds. The details of $235 million diversion were obtained and published by The Guardian. In 2014, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence mapped out a complex money trail from India through South Korea and Dubai, and eventually to an offshore company in Mauritius allegedly owned by Vinod Shantilal Adani, the older brother of Gautam Adani.
Great to see a new firm opening up, but please tell me this Adani firm is nothing to do with the Indian Adani who is raping Australia by opening up carbon busting coal mines and causing droughts in the local area?
Yes, also a history of tax evasion/fraud & in recent years teaming up with Israel Weapon Industries to sell arms such as machine guns & sniper rifles.
They also are in the drone business-mass surveillance & drones that can kill with their ‘versatile warheads’-these are in conjunction with the company that has led to the numerous demonstrations at Instro Precision. So expect a lot more of that at Manston in future.
well it makes a change for dear old rog from opening fetes and garden partys . oh and the odd dog show – what a grafter.
Shame on you, Labour Party Mayor of Ramsgate – Cllr Raushan Ara!!!!
Today, along with your fellow (Tory) Mayors of Margate and Broadstairs you attended the opening of the Manston site of Adani Ltd.
The Isle of Thanet Gazette was only too pleased to inform us that Adani Ltd produces equipment to fight terrorism and organised crime, including X-Ray equipment to stop the people smuggling gangs, ie discover what lorries contain refugees,arrest them, imprison them and then deport from whence they came.
Adani Ltd is an Indian multinational that has a defence arm that specialises, among other military weaponry, small arms including that well know defensive weapon the sniper rife.
I don’t expect any different from the Tory Mayors or Roger Gale (he was there also), the latter being someone who holds the most vile of views and a voting record to match.
The weapons that Adani Ltd are no doubt used in the suppression of the Kashmir and employed by the Indian Navy as it joins the flotilla of US,UK,Australian, New Zealand and Canadian navies as it patrols in it’s own backyard ….of the South China Sea.
This company has blood on its hands and you should be truly ashamed. The sad thing is the Labour Party in government or in opposition has always backed British Imperialist interests.
Raushan has the interests of Ramsgate and Thanet at heart. You could learn a lot from her!
Interesting comments on here I am not calling anyone a liar but is this true ?
Why would a big multi million company open a small branch at the end of an old runway ?
Like many others, I suppose, I was a bit suspicious when this firm was announced as producing equipment to counter “terrorism”. I wondered what horror weapons would be involved.
But–no–it seemed to be producing useful stuff like X-ray type machines for detecting hidden terrorist devices at airports etc. Very re assuring.
But now we find that it is a firm with a record of controversial financial dealings and controversial weapons like drones that can kill at a great distance.
In fairness to Ramsgate Mayor, Raushan Ara, I wonder if she even knew the low down on this firm as the current article seems mostly based on Press information from the firm itself.
In our “free and open” society, you really have to dig deep to find out the reality behind individuals and firms who want to keep details obscure. Just look at all the people who have been getting mega-bucks in government contracts to deal with Covid. One poorly-performing private business even calls itself “NHS Test and Trace” when it isn’t an NHS body at all.
As for why such an outfit would set up a small plant in Thanet, we only need to consider the UK’s reputation for the lack of legal enforcement over tax matters as well as the cavalier attitude to weapons supplies and who ends up with what murderous equipment. It’s all good for business, after all!
Anybody willing to take a bet that the government has got a “Free Trade Zone” planned for Thanet and that this firm, along with other local weapons producers, will cheerfully move into the Zone to avoid even more tax liability or legal oversight.
Those people who will try and justify these death merchants with “but they are bringing in jobs aren’t they” should remember it was a private firm that produced the gas used in Hitler’s extermination camps, killing millions of innocent men, women, children, and babies! Sorry, not babies, if they were unable to walk they were burnt alive (check it out)