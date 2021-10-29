Appeal after cash and jewellery stolen in Margate burglary

A safe containing cash and jewellery have been stolen in a burglary in Cliftonville.

The burglary is reported to have taken place between 9pm and 10pm on September 18 at a property in Eastchurch Road.

A safe containing cash was stolen. Jewellery also reported taken included: An Edwardian style gold bangle featuring flowers made of pearls; an opal ring on a plain gold band; a gold cameo ring; a turquoise flower ring, a white gold chain necklace with a floating heart; a Victorian pearl brooch featuring a swallow; and an engraved silver bangle with a safety chain.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rebecca Keeler said: “We now have images of some of the missing jewellery and are appealing for anyone who may have seen these items or been offered them for sale, to come forward.

“We would also like to hear from anyone with information regarding the burglary. Our officers would like to thank those who have already spoken to police.”

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/181751/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or use the online form on their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.