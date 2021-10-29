Ghoulish fun for youngsters at Ramsgate Arts Primary

Ghoulish games and creepy creativity gave young children a Halloween to remember at Ramsgate Arts Primary School.

Reception class pupils aged four and five enjoyed a screamtastic day packed full of fun activities and learning.

Youngsters dressed in their favourite spooky costumes and the colourful array included witches, vampires, ghosts, zombies, skeletons and even a few fairies and unicorns.

Fun learning activities in the specially decorated Halloween classrooms and on the outdoor play area included pumpkin carving, creating spooky recipes such as worm pie or spider cakes, games and activities.

Early Years Foundation Studies lead Sophie Spurrier explained: “The children were immersed in lots of different art activities across all areas of learning. These used lots of different techniques such as printing, painting, making and decorating.

“In our outdoor play area there were lots of sensory activities such as pumpkin carving, finding the eyes in the foam and picking out the spiders from the worms (pasta). Cobwebs and gunge added to the fun. There were also opportunities for children to enjoy role play and try their luck at the obstacle course

“Our Halloween day gave our girls and boys a chance to really engage with all types of creativity with a specific theme – they really enjoyed all the tasks and opportunities and worked well together.”

Head of School Nick Budge added: “Our Early Years team once again worked with so much imagination and enthusiasm to create an exciting, vibrant and memorable learning experience.

“Creativity is a central part of life at RAPS and having a full day with so many different learning experiences is brilliant – these little ones have only been with us for a few weeks but they are really engaged with all of the different types of learning that our specialist arts primary can offer.”