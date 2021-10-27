Police advice to beach hut owners after spate of break-ins

Kent Police is urging beach hut owners to take steps to protect themselves against burglary following reports of break-ins in Thanet.

Locks were damaged on a number of beach huts in Sea Road, Westgate and items including a telescope and a pair of binoculars were reported stolen from one, overnight between Saturday 23 October and 11.50am the following morning.

Paddleboards, saucepans and binoculars were reported missing following a burglary in Westbrook Bay, believed to have taken place between 8pm on Thursday 21 October and 6am the following day.

Kent Police is investigating the reports and urges anyone who saw anything suspicious in either areas, to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/216187/21.

Sergeant Paul Robson of Thanet Community Safety Unit said: “We are investigating the recent reports and want to remind beach hut owners to review their security and take simple steps to protect against burglars and vandals now the summer season is over.”

Do not leave anything of value in your hut at any time.

Always lock all windows and doors securely.

Lock doors with at least one good quality closed-shackle padlock.

Consider fitting a bar lock and or a monitored alarm.

Security-mark property left in your hut and keep a photographic record of any items.

Look after your hut and make regular checks, to deter vandals.

Do not leave flammable substances or matches in your hut.

Do not leave materials around the hut which could be used to commit crime, such as tools.

If you have shutters or curtains, use them to prevent thieves looking in.

If you see anyone behaving suspiciously, report to Kent Police on 101 (999 if a crime is in progress) or via the Kent Police website.