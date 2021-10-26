Police appeal over Ramsgate burglary where occupants threatened by gang with knife

Police are appealing for information following a report of a burglary in Ramsgate where one suspect was carrying a knife and the property occupants were threatened.

At around 2am on Monday 18 October, a group of three or four men wearing balaclavas reportedly entered a property in St Patrick’s Road.

At least one of the men was carrying a knife and the occupants of the property were threatened before the men stole a bag and a quantity of cash and left the scene. No injuries were reported.

Officers have since been carrying out enquiries in the area and are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious or has doorbell or dashcam footage which may assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/208306/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or use the online form on their website.