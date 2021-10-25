Firework displays at Viking Bay and Quex

Viking Bay fireworks

A family fireworks show will take place at Viking Bay in Broadstairs on November 5.

The free event, organised by Broadstairs and St Peter’s Town Council, includes Abigail Cardwell and The Chris Kennedy Trio performing from 6pm to 7.45pm and then the display at 8pm.

Quex Park Fireworks and Bonfire

The event takes place on November 6 and will have two displays.

Starting at 6pm, the first display has a mix of fireworks that are perfect for families, with noise restrictions in place and no ground fireworks. Following the conclusion of the first display, the bonfire is lit and the apt theme of Queen’s The Show Must Go On will begin, with a tribute band then the second display set to music – be ready for lots of loud fireworks and plenty of drama!

From 3pm – Gates open with car park open from 2pm

3-4pm – Live music from Paradigm

From 6pm – First firework display (not set to music)

From 6.30pm – Bonfire lit (subject to weather conditions)

From 6.45pm – Queen Tribute Band ‘Majesty’

From 7.30pm – Second firework display (Celebrating Queen) – A celebration of the fabulous music of Queen.

9pm – Event closes

Tickets Online (The funfair is not included in the ticket price)

Adult £15

Child (5 – 15 years) £13

Under 5’s 50p (booking fee) (must have ticket for safety requirements)

Family £50.50 (2 adults, 2 children)

1 x Carer and Assisted Adult £22.75* (Additional carers must purchase adult ticket)

1 x Carer and Assisted Child £21.25* (Additional carers must purchase adult ticket)

From the following outlets (cash only) Quex Barn, Quex Park, Park Lane, Birchington, Kent CT7 0BB/ The Schoolwear Centre, 56 Addington Street, Margate, Kent CT9 1QS/ MK Accountancy, 23 King Street, Ramsgate, Kent, CT11 8NP

Click here to visit website