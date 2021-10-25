Crews called to Dane Valley kitchen fire

A family in Dane Valley had to call in fire crews after a pan of oil was left inside a grill and caught alight when the oven was accidentally turned on.

Two fire engines were sent to the house in William Avenue at 9.15pm yesterday (October 24) and crews wearing breathing apparatus used a dry powder extinguisher to put the fire out.

The residents were safely out of the property before crews arrived. One girl was given oxygen by firefighters, after suffering from slight smoke inhalation, before being checked over by SECAmb paramedics as a precaution.

Following the incident, people are reminded to take extra care when cooking, and to help reduce the risk of a kitchen fire by keeping ovens, grills and hobs clean and clear. Oil and fat can catch alight if it gets too hot.