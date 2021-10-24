Police investigating break-ins at Westgate Co-op and West Bay beach huts

Westgate has been targeted by thieves with burglary reports lodged for the Co-op in Station Road and for a number of beach huts at West Bay,

Kent Police was called at 3.07am this morning (October 24) following the activation of burglary alarms at the Co-op. Officers attended and found entry had been gained after a door was damaged and forced open.

It is reported that a charity box was stolen along with bottles of alcohol and a number of vaping accessories. An investigation is ongoing, including forensic checks at the scene and CCTV enquiries.

The store was closed this morning but has since reopened.

At West Bay five beach huts were targeted, making it the third time hut owners have suffered damage this month.

Kent Police was called at 11.56am today to a report that five beach huts had been broken into. Possessions including a telescope and binoculars were stolen from one of the huts.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 24-0578.