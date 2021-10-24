Appeal for help to find missing Ramsgate man Kenneth Nash

Members of the public are being asked to help find a man reported missing from Ramsgate.

Kenneth Nash was last seen at around 6.30am on Sunday 24 October heading from the direction of Westwood Cross Shopping Centre and into a recreation ground of Highfield Road.

There are growing concerns for Kenneth’s welfare and anyone who may have seen him is asked to call police immediately. Kenneth is 43 years old, white and around 5ft 8ins tall. He is described as having a broad build and dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey and white jacket, with a black suit and shirt and grey trainers, He was carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 999, quoting reference 24-0499.