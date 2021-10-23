Fire service team rescue cat stuck on Ramsgate Tunnels ledge

Fire crews, the RSPCA and security staff at the Royal Sands development on Ramsgate seafront were all part of a pawsome cat rescue team today (October 23).

The security team raised the alarm just before 11.30am after spotting the cat stranded on a ledge top above the Ramsgate Tunnels.

RSPCA had to call in the fire service who used a height vehicle and rescue units to reach the animal.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports that a pet cat had become stuck on a ledge in the Railway Tunnels, Marina Esplanade in Ramsgate.

“Crews were alerted to the cat by the RSPCA – who couldn’t reach the cat due it being 18 metres high on the ledge. KFRS will always respond to rescue an animal where there is a risk to the life of people involved.

“The height vehicle was sent to the scene along with the fire service Line Rescue team. The team abseiled down the ledge to rescue the cat, which was then handed to the RSPCA.”

Fire crews left the scene at 2pm.