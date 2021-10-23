Demonstration held in Margate against Southern Water ‘unscreened wastewater’ discharges into our seas

A crowd of some 200 people have turned out, with more still arriving, to voice their disgust at the series of unscreened wastewater releases into our seas by Southern Water.

The protests follow repeated combined sewer releases and failures at Southern Water pumping stations which have led to warnings to stay out of the water. The most recent were this month and in June which resulted in the majority of Thanet bays displaying warning signs to stay out of the water.

In June advice was issued against swimming at 11 Thanet beaches after a wastewater release from the Foreness pumping station. There have also been numerous combined sewer outflows affecting water quality.

Today’s protest on the Margate harbour steps and beach is being co-ordinated by health campaigners from Save Our NHS in Kent.

Save Our NHS In Kent (SONIK) is calling for the water company to be brought back under public ownership and to be made directly accountable for their impact on health and the environmental.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A spokesperson for SONIK said: “Year after year Southern Water has pumped raw sewage into the sea off the coast of Kent. These poisonous discharges pose an enormous risk to public health — they must be stopped.”

Speakers at today’s rally include author Julie Wassmer who is involved with Whitstable’s campaign against the waste releases. Members of Surfers Against Sewage also joined the demonstration and paddleboarders and others took to the water as part of the demonstration.

A second compensation request is being made of Southern Water by Thanet council leader Ash Ashbee following the closure of 14 isle beaches and bays this month.

Cllr Ashbee has threatened to “add a nought” to the £100,000 received from the water company to compensate for the disruption and costs due to a previous discharge made from the Foreness pumping station in June.

Southern Water says: “Southern Water is one of the most open and transparent companies on environmental information in the sector. Protecting the environment is our key priority.

“We are passionately committed to the environment and part of this is being fully transparent about how we operate.

“We’re leading the way within the water industry with pollution reporting, and the Beachbuoy Bathing Water Portal is part of this.

“We’re also very heavily invested in cutting pollution incidents, reducing them by 75 per cent by 2025. In Thanet, this includes a first- of-its-kind surface water drainage survey for the area.”

MP Craig Mackinlay is among the MPs who rejected eight amendments to the Environment Bill put forward by the House of Lords.

One of those amendments was imposing a duty on water companies to “take all reasonable steps to ensure untreated sewage is not discharged from storm overflows”.

The bill will be returned to the House of Lords where amendments made by the House of Commons will be considered.