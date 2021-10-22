Man arrested for intent to supply drugs and possession of Samurai sword to appear in crown court

A suspected drug dealer is to appear in court after officers seized cocaine and cannabis in Ramsgate.

A warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act was carried out at a property in Cecilia Road on the afternoon of Wednesday 20 October 2021.

Officers, including the Thanet Multi-Agency Task Force, entered the property and recovered multiple bags of suspected Class A drugs, a large amount of cannabis bud, and cash believed to be linked to criminal activity. A samurai sword was also found by police.

Shaun Varney, 22, of Cecilia Road, Ramsgate was arrested and charged with possession of a samurai sword, and possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.

He appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court yesterday (October 21) and was released on bail. The case will next be heard at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday, November 22.