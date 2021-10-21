Thanet high rises become first in Kent to be fitted with fire service building information plates

Tower blocks in Thanet have become the first in Kent to be fitted with new information plates to help firefighters in an emergency.

Invicta House in Margate, and Trove Court and Kennedy House in Ramsgate, now have external plaques featuring key information about the premises, such as the number of floors, flats and lifts, as well as the location of water supplies, which could be vital in the event of a fire.

The initiative was launched in the county by Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS), in partnership with Thanet District Council (TDC).

KFRS Station Manager, Ray Harney, who was the lead project officer for the scheme, said: “The main purpose of the plate is to provide crews with vital information when they first arrive at an incident.

“The details are clear to read in a graphic format, so firefighters can quickly gather the information they need and use it their advantage when responding to an emergency.”

The visual facts will add to the existing information KFRS holds electronically about residential high-rise buildings across Kent and Medway.

Ray added: “We’re really pleased to have worked with Thanet District Council on the launch of this initiative and hope to install more of these plates at high -rise buildings throughout the county.”

Cllr Jill Bayford, Cabinet Member for Housing at TDC, said: “The safety of our residents is of utmost importance to us, and this project is a great example of the benefits of our ongoing partnership with Kent Fire and Rescue Service.”

Thanet council is also one of a handful of authorities in the country to have personal escape plans for any housing block resident who would need assistance in the event of a fire/evacuation.

This information is shared with Kent Fire and Rescue Service and stored in the fire services room in each block.