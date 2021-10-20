Violinist from ‘The Mission’ fame to play charity recital at Turner Contemporary for ME Association

A violinist who sprang to fame when he played solo for the film ‘The Mission’, which won a Golden Globe in 1987 for the best musical score, will play a charity recital at Turner Contemporary, Margate, on Sunday (October 24).

Thomas Bowes, who has played with some of the finest orchestras in the world, will be giving a recital of music by Bach and Telemann in aid of the ME Association, a national charity for people with Myalgia Encephalomyelitis, otherwise known as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

The recital will begin at 3pm. Tickets at £20 each can be bought at:https://bit.ly/2V4yhVp

The audience will be welcomed by 26-year-old actress Eleanor Hawkes, who had to put everything in life on hold two years ago after going down with ME.

She said: “It came on after an attack of glandular fever. At my worst I was bedbound unable to do anything for myself. It’s only now that I’m beginning to believe I might be getting better.”

Eleanor is the daughter of the event organiser, professional violinist Harriet Davies who lives in Margate.