Chilton pupils sink their teeth into latest school topic

Children at Chilton Primary School in Ramsgate like nothing better than sinking their teeth into their latest topics.

Which is fortunate because as part of their studies about animals and humans Year 4 pupils are putting teeth under the microscope.

Their close-up exploration of all matters dental has involved creating their own clay model sets, ensuring they are accurate in design and in the right order on the gums.

Their research showed them that different animals have different sets of teeth due to their diets. They investigated the teeth of animals and compared and contrasted them to their own.

They also learnt how teeth chew, tear, grind and grip food as part of their science investigations.

Year 4 children really enjoyed this part of the topic. One pupil said: “It’s been so fun finding out why our teeth are different to other animals,” while a classmate added: “I made three sets of teeth – herbivore, carnivore and omnivore. They are all different because of the food that they eat.”

The studies were part of the Mi Casa et Tu Casa (‘my house is your house’) topic in which they have classified animals and explored the cycle of life, looking at similarities and differences between species.

Pupils began by classifying species into invertebrates and vertebrates, and then researched deeper to group them into mammals, reptiles, amphibians, fish and birds.

They also created their own food chains from producers to consumers, including which animals were eaten by other animals (which they found fascinating

As part of the topic pupils have also learned about the impact species have on the planet in Geography and concluded that the most dangerous animal is ‘us’. They also shared their views on how we have a positive and negative effect on Earth.

Head of School Kate Law said: “This topic has a variety of learning strands that are important to our children’s view of their world – they love the practical lessons and it really helps secure their understanding and science knowledge.

“The focus on teeth also helped us reinforce our ongoing personal health message about the need to look after your teeth as you grow up and the importance of oral hygiene.”