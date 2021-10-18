Early Years learning at Ramsgate Arts Primary goes global

Early years children and staff at Ramsgate Arts Primary were the stars of a worldwide online educational show.

The school was invited to host the ‘take over Tuesday’ slot on the popular Instagram service run by international early year’s consultant and author Alistair Bryce-Clegg.

With 40,000 followers on Instagram and a further 58,000 on Facebook, the chance to star on ABC Does EYFS was a golden opportunity to spread the word about the Early Years provision at RAPS and how successfully it engages young children and encourages and supports their educational pathways.

Sophie Spurrier, Early Years Foundation Studies lead at RAPS, said: “We have received amazing feedback from practitioners all over the world.

“Some have tried out our ideas and tagged us in it, others have alerted other practitioners to magpie our initiatives.

“Lots of people have been asking questions about resources and Ramsgate Arts Primary – so much so that we have a school in Athens, Greece, now planning to visit us in February next year.”

A wide range of RAPS Early Years programme was showcased throughout the day with pictures of children and an explanation of their work and activities posted regularly.

Miss Spurrier added: “These activities included gross motor painting, construction play, water play, autumn art, gross motor powder painting and much more.

“Each post had a blurb written by myself which outlined the context of the pictures and how the children responded to each activity.

“I am astounded with the response it generated worldwide with some individual posts reaching nearly 1000 likes. It is so important to share Early Years practice and we have loved having this opportunity to feature on such an incredible EYFS platform.

“I love looking at other settings on there so I was so pleased that we were able to contribute and support others as well.”

Head of School Nick Budge agreed: “This is a fantastic initiative and our Early Years provision for our children certainly fired the imaginations of many educational professionals around the world.

“The reaction was tremendous and it underlines the importance of sharing our developing skills for the benefit of pupils everywhere – I am very proud of what this ‘take over Tuesday’ idea has achieved.

“It reinforces what we strive for – that our education and learning futures for all our children are of a very high standard from their first moment at RAPS, even from when they visit us before they join our school.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ABC Does EYFS says: “On Tuesdays we hand our account over to someone else in the field (teachers, home schoolers, parents, childminders, teaching assistants, playgroup leaders) in order for them to share what they’ve been getting up to. This can be activity ideas, special moments of discovery, interesting environments or children having great fun learning. Sometimes it’s just fascinating to see what early childhood education looks like in another part of the world.”