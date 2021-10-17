Invite to add to Ribbon Remembrance tree in Westgate

A Ribbon Remembrance tree is in place at St Saviour’s Church in Westgate.

The ribbon tree was created following a coffee morning event at Frederick’s in the town on Friday to mark the end of this year’s Baby Loss Awareness Week. Funds were raised for Sands (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity) and the Baby Loss Awareness charity.

Organiser Liv Miller said: “Please feel free to add your own ribbon or use one of the blank ribbons already on the tree. You can write anything you’d like: a message to your little angel, their name, their date of birth, or anything significant to you.

“Please keep adding your ribbons to the tree so we can raise awareness of baby loss and pregnancy loss. The Ribbon Remembrance tree is just above the gate on Ivanhoe Road, please use that gate to enter.”