Coffee and ribbons event in Westgate to raise funds for baby and pregnancy loss charities

A coffee morning and ribbon remembrance will be held in Westgate on Saturday (October 16) to raise awareness of baby loss and loss in pregnancy.

The event, which marks the end of this year’s Baby Loss Awareness Week, will raise funds for Sands (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity) and the Baby Loss Awareness charity.

The coffee morning will be held at Frederick’s Tea Rooms at 31 St Mildred’s Road between noon and 1.30pm. This will be followed by a walk to St Saviours Church cherry tree where there will be a ribbon remembrance display created.

All are welcome to attend the event.