17 events for Halloween fun in Thanet from Margate Caves and Pumpkin Trails to mazes, ghost hunts

Margate Caves

Trick or treat yourself to a visit underground this Halloween as the Margate Caves puts on a spooktacular programme of events for all the family to enjoy including atmospheric torchlight tours, a ghostly adventure trail and a murder mystery evening.

From October 23-31 the site will be (g)hosting a ghoulish Halloween adventure trail where children can discover the Caves as they search for hidden items and collect a treat at the end (if they don’t get tricked beforehand!). The trail is included with a regular Caves’ entrance ticket. In addition, children can get crafty on 25th, 28th and 29th October, rustling up mason jar lanterns, witches and wizards hats and hanging ghosts at our spooky Halloween craft sessions in the community rooms. Cost £1 per child, payable on the door.

From October 25-29, intrepid underground explorers can experience true darkness by booking an exclusive evening tour and experiencing the Margate Caves and its paintings in a whole new light. Bookings can be made for groups of six people, over ten years of age, who can hear all the tales of The Caves by torchlight and see the infamous Thanet Giant at his glowing best. £50 per group of six. Pre-booking required: https://www.margatecaves.co.uk/post/exclusivetours

And finally, on October 31 there’s still chance to wine, dine and solve a crime as drama group the United Players take over The Caves to present An Inspector Catchpole Mystery – An Ice-Cold Killer.

Set in Victorian Margate, An Ice-Cold Killer sees Inspector Catchpole face his most challenging case to date as he tries to solve the murder of Lady Lardedaah of Northdown Hall. All the detective knows is that she had a deadly secret to die for. Now he must look behind the facades of the numerous suspects and work out who is lying about where they were? Who is hiding desperate secrets? And, who is capable of MURDER….

Tickets are still available for the event on Sunday, October 31 from 7pm-10pm, priced at £40 to include three-course dinner. Guests must be over 16 and will be seated in tables of eight for dinner. To book go to: https://www.margatecaves.co.uk/post/murdermystery

Margate Caves Manager Kayleigh MacMahon said: “We are really giving people pumpkin to talk about with our fa-boo-lous Halloween activities. We hope people are brave enough to venture underground and join in the Halloween fun. We think it will really lift their spirits!”

Thanet Pumpkin Trail

Thanet’s Pumpkin Trail is back for a second year after proving to be a massive success in 2020.

Ramsgate mum-of-one Ange Martin launched the event saying she was determined not to let Covid-19 ruin the fun for little ones at Halloween.

It was so successful that more trail events followed and the page had a name change to Thanet Community Trails and More.

Ange came up with the idea of the trail where people wanting to get involved can display a special poster in the window for children to spot. The youngster then receives a sweet from their accompanying adult – meaning no door knocking is needed.

To take part:

Have a pumpkin poster/picture displayed in a window to show you’re taking part with the words “Thanet Pumpkin Trail” on it somewhere. If you want to include carved out pumpkins and other spooky things then the spookier the better

When the child/young person spots the pumpkin pictures in the window, their grown ups will give them a sweet to put in their bag and then move on to find more pumpkin pictures. The grown ups buy the sweets beforehand to put in the bag on their way round the trail

People will be displaying their posters for the trail between October 28-31.

To download your pumpkin trail posters join the Thanet Trails group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/3753043808057753

Ellington Park, Ramsgate

There will be a disco with monster mash freeze games, Best costume competitions gratefully judged by The Mayor of Ramsgate, The scary Spratling Trail walk around the park, The Rotten Ramsgate stories on the bandstand and not forgetting Fright Night Movie as the finale for the older children, plus much more!

The cafe will be offering some devilish snacks and drinks for you to purchase.

Tickets are £3 per child, which includes a goody bag for each child. These can be obtained by handing the ticket to the assistant. Tickets are numbered. Please wrap up warm and bring a torch if possible as the park is very dark at night.

Adults are welcome to dress up too!

Event page here

Silvers, Margate High Street

Over 18s events: October 29 Ozzie and the Uglies, October 30 Decades Showband.

Free entry, fancy dress prizes, drink deals and dancing.

Message the Silvers facebook page to book a table.

A children’s party will also be held at Silvers on October 31 from 12pm to 2pm. Price £5 one adult and one child, £2 extra adult.

Find the facebook page for more details.

Jungle Jim’s Halloween Party, Birchington

Saturday, October 30

£8.50 per child, includes picnic box, disco, prizes and party games

Adults £1.50

Three party sessions at 10am – 1pm – 4pm

Book at https://booking.bookinghound.com/fe/booking…

Cockles and Muscles and Pompom Vandenberg host Halloween fun at Margate Arts Club

Prizes for best costumes, drag shows from Margate’s finest queens Shelly Grotto, Casey Sea and Mx Margate themself Joyless.

DJ sets from Pink Suits, Lo Lo, Jamie Cherry, Jacqui Potato and In Flames.

£5 before 8pm

£7 before 9pm

£10 after

Totally Wired’s 15th Halloween Party at Dreamland Margate

October 30, 9pm – 2am (last entry 11pm)

DJs Fragile and Orlandimus will be joined by guest DJs and dancers for Rock, Indie, Pop Punk, Metal, Emo hits and more!

Details at www.dreamland.co.uk/events/listings/eventdetail/10915/9/totally-wired-s-15th-annual-halloween-party

Strictly 18+ (ID Required).

Tickets from £8 + £1 booking fee in advance

Baker Street ghost hunt

Baker Street Bistro & Bar at Petticoat Lane Emporium in Ramsgate is hosting a spooky Halloween ghost hunt with celebrity medium Grant Colyer on October 28, 8pm to 2am

Tickets £30pp. Call 07762923351 to book.

Under 1 Roof Thanet in Pysons Road, Ramsgate Halloween Hunt

Join the cast of actors as you embark on an adventure visiting spooky characters, collecting delicious, fun treats and taking part in Halloween themed activities or games at every Halloween Hut

Each child will receive a Halloween Hunt Treasure Bag, Halloween Hunt Map and treats at every activity station.

Halloween hunt on October 23,24,30 and 31.

Ticket also includes entry to;

Fairground (Pay per ride)

Local Artisan Market

Go Kart Track (Pay per ride)

Pumpkin Patch PYO (Pay per Pumpkin)

Tickets are limited.

Book at https://www.under1roofkidsthanet.com/

Happily Never After

Off The Hook Productions present Happily Never After at Theatre Royal Margate.

A Halloween tale.. what is wrong could be right and what is black may now be white..

The fairy tales you have been told are not what they seem.

The Princesses are the mean girls and the Evils just want a chance to be liked!

Shows are on October 23 at 7pm and October 24 at 2pm.

Tickets are Full Price: £13, Concessions: £11, Family of 4 (matinee only) £40, Booking Fee: £1 per ticket

Book at https://www.margate-live.com/whatson-event/happily-never-after/

St Lawrence Tavern, Ramsgate

A children’s Halloween party will be held at the St Lawrence Tavern, Ramsgate, on October 30 from 1pm.

The free event will include a bouncy castle, face painting, soft play, party games, prizes for fancy dress.

Birchington Framing Centre

Birchington Framing Centre is holding a Halloween themed meet the artists day with Joda Arts & Crafts on October 16, 10am to 3pm.

David & Jo of Joda Arts & Crafts will have a selection of their handmade ceramics and garden ornaments including new Halloween items to give you the shudders and “Errol” the lovable gremlin. They will be showing off their new work and chatting about the making processes.

https://www.birchingtonframing.co.uk/

Trick or Treat Trail – Quex

Dare to venture through the Spooky Wood, Bewitched Pumpkin Patch and NEW to 2021 The Slime Blaster Express. Are you brave enough to face our creepy characters and survive their terrible tricks? You may be rewarded with a spooktacular treat

This ticket includes :

The trick or treat trail

A Halloween treat

1 pumpkin per child

A trip aboard the slime blaster express

Access to Quex Adventure Farm Park Facilities ( weather dependant )

For ticket prices and booking go to https://quexactivitycentre.digitickets.co.uk/tickets

Quex Adventure Fright Park

Brave the Halloween mazes at Quex.

Crows Curse: Those scary scarecrows have come back to search you all out again! So take a stroll through the darkened cornfields of Crows Curse. You better hope that your presence goes unnoticed, so tread quietly…..those scarecrows don’t take kindly to outsiders..

Maze of Mayhem: Those pesky Clowns are running wild again. Roam through their twisty-turny, swirly-curly, topsy-turvy world of darkness. They’ll let you out eventually!!

Once Upon A Nightmare: Remember when you were a child and you woke up sweating and screaming from the worst nightmare imaginable? All those nursery rhymes that got warped by your mind whilst asleep; twisted characters from your favourite book that meant you could never look at the story again; images of freakish fairy tales conjured up by your mind’s eye. Take a step back into your childhood and for this nightmare, try to keep your eyes open!!

October 29-31, various start times from 6.30pm to 9.30pm. Tickets £22.50pp.

Book at https://quexactivitycentre.digitickets.co.uk/tickets

Cliftonville Vaudeville Halloween Masquerade

Tom Thumb Theatre, October 30, 9pm-1.55am

Strut your stuff this All Hallows Eve , bring your alter ego, your spirit animal, your inner beasts .

Enjoy sideshow, live music, poetry, drag .

Dark Vaudeville Baroque & Roll featuring Lou Safire, freakshow guru.

Using classic routines, Lou’s lust for the darker side of vaudeville takes goes to a new level combining circus skills with traditional freak show stunts.

Tickets at https://www.wegottickets.com/event/527358/#.YVsW_con60o.link

Sundowners

Halloween special, October 30 from 7pm.

Sum ting Wong and Scarlet Harlett season one and a session 3 queen from ruPaul‘s drag race and prizes for the best costumes

Tickets here

Stretched Lips SEVENNNNNNN! Halloween

The Albion Rooms, Cliftonville, October 31, 8pm-10pm

Punk Poetry event in Margate, Halloween Special.

An enticing Halloween especially designed cocktails from Suzanne French’s Spiced Dark Rum ‘SHANTY QUEEN’. Plus cash prizes for the best Halloween costume and an all star line up of poets, artists and wordsmiths – Sophie Cameron – Charlie Partridge – One Puet [The Northern Bird] – and direct from London- Up and coming star on the comedy circuit Johnny Shemoon! Hosted by Dean Stalham, supported by Stretch Charity