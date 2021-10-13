Ramsgate Operatic Society celebrates 60 years with Diamond Anniversary Show

After a long absence from treading the boards, Ramsgate Operatic Society is making a return to live theatre.

The Society is 60 years old this year and to mark the special occasion members plan to celebrate by holding a Diamond Anniversary Show.

They will be performing some of the most memorable songs from a selection of the musicals they have performed over the decades.

Enjoy highlights from ground-breaking shows like The Addams Family, Jekyll and Hyde and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to timeless classics such as Half a Sixpence, My Fair Lady, Oklahoma, and South Pacific.

With a live band and much more besides, the show promises to be great fun for everyone on October 23 and 24 at the Sarah Thorne Theatre in Broadstairs.

Shows are 2pm and 7pm both days.

Tickets are £12 adults and £10 under-14s in advance or £12 and £14 on the door. Book at www.ramsgateoperatic.org.uk/ www.sarahthornetheatre.co.uk/book or www.ticketsource.co.uk/sarah-thorne-theatre