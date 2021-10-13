Panto is returning to The Sarah Thorne Theatre in Broadstairs

The Sarah Thorne Theatre in Broadstairs is bringing its 10th annual pantomime to the stage.

Puss in Boots will feature John Goodrum as the Dame playing alongside Lisa Payne, Ian Crosher and Chloe Miller to name but three.

The full professional company with live music and members of the Masque Theatre School will begin performances on Friday, December 10 and will continue until New Year’s Eve. Special charity nights and school shows have again been sold out in advance.

Public shows run from December 11th to December 31 – excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day – at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available from Ticketsource on 0333 666 4466 or go to www.sarahthornetheatre.co.uk for details times, prices and how to book online, 24/7.